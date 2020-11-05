e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / US Presidential Election / US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden says he expects to win the presidency

US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden says he expects to win the presidency

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expects to win the presidential election, saying he believes it is clear his campaign is winning enough states to win the presidency.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 03:58 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Wilmington
US Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden
US Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden(Reuters photo)
         

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expects to win the presidential election, saying he believes it is clear his campaign is winning enough states to win the presidency.

“After a long night of counting, it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” Biden said. “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

tags
top news
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US Election 2020: Postal ballots can play a crucial role in final outcome
US Election 2020: Postal ballots can play a crucial role in final outcome
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In