e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / US Presidential Election / US Presidential Election: Trump campaign threatens nationwide lawsuit claiming election fraud

US Presidential Election: Trump campaign threatens nationwide lawsuit claiming election fraud

These allegations and counter-allegations are being made amid Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead in Electoral College votes, having 253 votes to the Republican incumbent Trump’s 213, according to CNN.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 11:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Washington DC
Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said they are going to continue the lawsuit in Philadelphia.
Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said they are going to continue the lawsuit in Philadelphia.(AP Photo)
         

Ahead of the election results, the campaign team of US President Donald Trump has threatened to file a nationwide lawsuit to “expose the election corruption” perpetrated by the Democratic Party.

Trump attorney’s Rudy Giuliani, during a press conference, said, “We are going to continue the lawsuit here [in Philadelphia]. Then we’re going to bring a second one and then we’re going to bring a federal lawsuit and then we’re going to take a good look at whether we’re bringing this nationally.”

“We are certainly going to bring it here and in Wisconsin, quite possibly we’ll do a national lawsuit,” he added.

These allegations and counter-allegations are being made amid Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead in Electoral College votes, having 253 votes to the Republican incumbent Trump’s 213, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump and Biden campaigns on Wednesday launched a renewed fundraising request to its supporters in anticipation of drawn-out legal fights around the closely contested election.

According to The Hill, court challenges and potential recounts are expected to cost millions of dollars. Trump’s campaign sent out emails and text messages asking its supports to donate with a subject line: “They will try to steal the election.”

The Democrats too have launched a quest to raise funds urging supports to donate for “most comprehensive legal effort ever assembled.”

“The President threatened to go to court to prevent the proper tabulation of votes. We are standing up the biggest and most comprehensive legal effort ever assembled. This work could stretch on for weeks, so I am coming to you to ask you to pitch USD 25 into the newly-formed Biden Fight Fund,” campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in an email titled “Donald Trump will not steal this election.”

tags
top news
US Election 2020: As Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump resorts to lawsuits
US Election 2020: As Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump resorts to lawsuits
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after Nov 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after Nov 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
US Election 2020: When we might know results
US Election 2020: When we might know results
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Second batch of 3 Rafale jets likely to reach Ambala home base today
Second batch of 3 Rafale jets likely to reach Ambala home base today
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In