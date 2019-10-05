Ahimsa only way to counter terror: Gandhian

varanasi

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:37 IST

Gandhian thinker Ramji Singh on Saturday said that Ahimsa (non-violence) is the only way forward to counter terrorism globally.

Prof Singh was speaking as chief guest at a symposium: ‘Gandhian thoughts in contemporary India’ in the Chanakya Auditorium, Banaras Hindu University. The symposium was organised by the faculty of education, to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The problem of pseudo-nationalism is currently being faced by many countries across the globe. For a solution to this problem, there is a need for global governance based on the principles of Gandhian values, including truth, non-violence, equity, humanism and ‘Vasudhaiva Qutumbakam: the world is one village,” Singh said.

He also suggested that the education system of the country needed to be revived and efforts to inculcate values like self-dependence and freedom should be made part of the syllabus right from the start.

He said, “To counter the global terrorism, Ahimsa (non-violence) is the only way forward.”

BHU rector VK Shukla presided over the event. He highlighted the commonality in the thoughts of Malviya Ji and Mahatma Gandhi. Further, he suggested that the country should lead the whole world towards Gandhian philosophy.

While highlighting various Gandhian values, Gandhian thinker and activist Ram Dheeraj Bhai, described the significance of these values such as truth, non-violence, prayer, swadeshi, cleanliness, abstinence from alcohol in the daily life of students as well as of individuals.

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth Gandhi Adhyayan Peeth director Ram Prakash Dwivedi spoke about Gandhian educational philosophy and underlined the importance of Nayi Taleem (new education) and dignity of labour in students’ life.

Symposium coordinator Sunil Kumar Singh provided a brief sketch of the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his values. He said that Mahatma Gandhi was always against materialism increasing day by day and objected to the idea of harnessing natural assets mindlessly.

The programme was attended by about 500 delegates from all over the country, including faculty members, research scholars and students. Dr. Yogendra Pandey and Dr RN Sharma convened two more sessions held during the day.

