e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Ahimsa only way to counter terror: Gandhian

varanasi  Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gandhian thinker Ramji Singh on Saturday said that Ahimsa (non-violence) is the only way forward to counter terrorism globally.

Prof Singh was speaking as chief guest at a symposium: ‘Gandhian thoughts in contemporary India’ in the Chanakya Auditorium, Banaras Hindu University. The symposium was organised by the faculty of education, to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The problem of pseudo-nationalism is currently being faced by many countries across the globe. For a solution to this problem, there is a need for global governance based on the principles of Gandhian values, including truth, non-violence, equity, humanism and ‘Vasudhaiva Qutumbakam: the world is one village,” Singh said.

He also suggested that the education system of the country needed to be revived and efforts to inculcate values like self-dependence and freedom should be made part of the syllabus right from the start.

He said, “To counter the global terrorism, Ahimsa (non-violence) is the only way forward.”

BHU rector VK Shukla presided over the event. He highlighted the commonality in the thoughts of Malviya Ji and Mahatma Gandhi. Further, he suggested that the country should lead the whole world towards Gandhian philosophy.

While highlighting various Gandhian values, Gandhian thinker and activist Ram Dheeraj Bhai, described the significance of these values such as truth, non-violence, prayer, swadeshi, cleanliness, abstinence from alcohol in the daily life of students as well as of individuals.

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth Gandhi Adhyayan Peeth director Ram Prakash Dwivedi spoke about Gandhian educational philosophy and underlined the importance of Nayi Taleem (new education) and dignity of labour in students’ life.

Symposium coordinator Sunil Kumar Singh provided a brief sketch of the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his values. He said that Mahatma Gandhi was always against materialism increasing day by day and objected to the idea of harnessing natural assets mindlessly.

The programme was attended by about 500 delegates from all over the country, including faculty members, research scholars and students. Dr. Yogendra Pandey and Dr RN Sharma convened two more sessions held during the day.

 

 

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 19:37 IST

top news
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
Oct 05, 2019 20:39 IST
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
Oct 05, 2019 19:13 IST
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
Oct 05, 2019 18:41 IST
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Oct 05, 2019 21:09 IST
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:36 IST
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Oct 05, 2019 19:24 IST
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Oct 05, 2019 20:04 IST
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Oct 05, 2019 16:20 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News