KV Temple sanctum sanctorum closed; pray, pay obeisance from outside

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:28 IST

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has made permanent the arrangement of devotees offering prayers and paying obeisance to Baba Kashi Vishwanath from the gates of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The move had earlier been implemented at the beginning of the month of Shravan in view of the heavy crowd of devotees.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple chief executive officer Vishal Singh said that since the temporary measures yielded good results, this has now been made a permanent arrangement. He said that devotees will not be given entry to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Under arrangements, four aghars (half divided pipes) have been installed at the gates of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple where devotees will offer water which directly goes to Baba Kashi Vishwanath (falls on Baba Kashi Vishwanath). Singh said that the decision has been taken for the convenience of the devotees.

Similar arrangements have been put in place in Baijnath Dham of Deoghar.

