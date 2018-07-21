PM Modi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi for ‘unwanted hug’

about the video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for giving him an “unwanted hug” in Parliament, saying the gesture showed the opposition had no clear reason for their no-confidence motion against his government. “We asked the reasons for their no confidence but when they failed to give it they ended up giving an unwanted hug,” Modi said, referring to Gandhi’s embrace during a debate on the no-confidence motion moved by TDP in Lok Sabha and supported by various opposition parties. Modi’s BJP-led NDA won the no-trust vote with nearly three-fourths of majority. (HT correspondent )