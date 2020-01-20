Watch: SU-30MKI fighter aircraft given water salute at the Thanjavur air base

about the video

South India got its first squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, which have been modified to carry BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. The new squadron will enhance the IAF’s air defence capability and ensure vigil over the Indian Ocean Region. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat inducted the Sukhoi-30, 222 squadron ‘Tigersharks’ in the presence of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. Watch the video for more.