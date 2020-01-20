Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Watch: SU-30MKI fighter aircraft given water salute at the Thanjavur air base

Jan 20, 2020 15:32 IST
about the video

South India got its first squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, which have been modified to carry BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. The new squadron will enhance the IAF’s air defence capability and ensure vigil over the Indian Ocean Region. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat inducted the Sukhoi-30, 222 squadron ‘Tigersharks’ in the presence of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. Watch the video for more.

Other Videos

trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india videos