Israeli military rescues 2 hostages from Gaza's Rafah in special overnight operation
Feb 12, 2024 08:32 AM IST
The Israeli military on Monday said that they have rescued two hostages from Gaza's Rafah in a special overnight operation.
The Israeli military on Monday said that they have rescued two hostages in a special overnight operation in Gaza's southern Rafah neighborhood. According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the hostages - identified as Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70) - are in “good condition” and were transferred for further medical examination in Israel.
“During a joint operation between the IDF, ISA, and Israel Police, two Israeli hostages from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak were rescued,” the IDF wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
