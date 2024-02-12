 IDF rescues 2 hostages from Gaza's Rafah in special overnight operation | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Israeli military rescues 2 hostages from Gaza's Rafah in special overnight operation

Israeli military rescues 2 hostages from Gaza's Rafah in special overnight operation

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The Israeli military on Monday said that they have rescued two hostages from Gaza's Rafah in a special overnight operation.

The Israeli military on Monday said that they have rescued two hostages in a special overnight operation in Gaza's southern Rafah neighborhood. According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the hostages - identified as Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70) - are in “good condition” and were transferred for further medical examination in Israel.

“During a joint operation between the IDF, ISA, and Israel Police, two Israeli hostages from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak were rescued,” the IDF wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

