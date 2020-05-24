ADVERTISEMENT
US Navy successfully conducts laser weapon test, destroys unmanned drone
May 24, 2020 12:21 IST
US Navy warship successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon. USS Portland - LPD 27 conducted a successful Laser Weapon System Demonstrator (LWSD) test and disabled an unmanned aerial vehicle in the first system-level implementation of a high-energy class solid-state laser. US Navy has been developing directed-energy weapons since the 1960s. Watch the full video for more.
