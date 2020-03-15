What success at home smells like

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 18:50 IST

“Mumbai is an ocean of talent. No matter how good you are, there is every possibility of you getting lost in that ocean,” said Lucknow actor Sandeep Yadav.

“After UP became a film-making hub, one doesn’t need to go anywhere, if you are doing good work. Today, whatever work you do, someone is seeing and noticing it, in some corner of the world,” Yadav said.

Basking in the success of films ‘Batla House’, ‘Thappad’ and recently released OTT series ‘Bhaukaal’, Yadav is happy. Playing an abusive husband in the Tapsee Pannu-starrer, ‘Thappad’, the actor earned glowing praise from director Anubhav Sinha and film critics.

Having done small roles in ‘Peepli (Live)’, ‘Hate Story’ and ‘Chakravyu’, the actor has also done episodes in TV shows ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘Crime Patrol’ and ‘CID’. He got recognised after his long stint with ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’.

“I have struggled in Mumbai for nearly seven years but after I returned to Lucknow, my real journey to fame started. Most of my films and web shows I got here only and today, I can humbly say that Lucknow has given me a lot. I say to everyone, if you work with ‘shiddat’ (intensity and passion), work will come to you no matter where you live,” the actor said.

He has a long list of upcoming work. In OTT series ‘Manphorganj’, he plays a guest house owner. In Prakash Jha’s ‘Aashram’, he plays PA to a former CM. In Nikhil Advani’s ‘Hansmukh’, he plays a politician, while in the Amitabh Bachchan film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, he plays a constable.

His initial schooling was in a village in Khurdai Bazar in Lucknow’s outskirts. “Then I went to a day-boarding school in Pantnagar and then to Faizabad, where my father was posted. I was forcefully asked to take up Maths in which I got just 1 number and failed in Class 12. I decided to take up acting and completed my higher education privately.”

Sandeep’s first encounter with acting came during Ramleela in Rupdrapur (now Udhamsinghnagar) when he was in class 7. He got the best actor award. “I joined Bhartendu Natya Academy theatre workshop under Rama Arun Trivedi and Sushil Kumar Singh. I started doing theatre and worked with nearly all the directors in Lucknow.”

He won a Spicmacay scholarship and got an opportunity to work with theatre legend Habib Tanvir in Bhopal. “It was a two-month intense training. Then I got a chance to work at his repertory and for the next four years travelled all over India with plays. It was during this period that Aamir Khan watched a show, which he liked. On his recommendation, director Anusha Rizvi came to Bhopal and along with others, I was selected for ‘Peepli Live’.”

He played a news channel cameraman (Sandy). “I had many scenes in the films. I had shots with Nattha and Nawazuddin. That was my first exposure.”

Glamour-struck, he shifted to Mumbai in 2011. “Mumbai ne baut pani pilaya (Mumbai made me sweat). I slogged for many years but not much happened. I kept doing small roles in films and TV. Somehow, I was able to survive. Only ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’, which I did for nearly 1.5 years did wonders for me. My role got good popularity but due to some creative issues it was cut short.”

That was his tough phase. “In 6-7 years, I gave at least 1500 auditions. Nothing good was happening so I got very demoralised.”

He decided to return to Lucknow. “I returned to theatre. I started doing workshops with children and direct my own plays. The turning point was Nikhil Advani’s audition for (yet to release) web series ‘Hansmukh’ which has Ranvir Shorie, Vir Das and Inamul Haq. I played a politician which had comic angle to the character. The maker liked my audition and performance and promised me something good in the future. They all gave me a lot of moral support and fuelled my spirit.”

He shot ‘Bhaukaal’ where he plays a constable. “It was during that period, I got a call for ‘Batla House’ and Nikhil sir had recommended my name. John (Abraham, actor) bhai gave me a lot of moral support and I had a major scene in it. It gave my career a major boost.”

‘Thappad’ took it further. “It’s a small role but very powerful. Anubhav sir made me stress-free. I had to slap my co-actor which was tough. But, it was a do-or-die situation for me and I did it with conviction. My trophy was when Anubhav sir mentioned me at length during a talk show with Anurag Kashyap during the film’s screening. He even called me for the Lucknow screening.”

He is playing a negative role in lyricist Faiz Anwar directorial ‘Stage Singer’ next . “The film is with new actors. I am playing a villain. He selected me without a look-test and audition which is a very big thing for me. I hope the dream run continues,” he said.