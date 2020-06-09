e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World Cinema / Royal Ballet performs to Rolling Stones’ Living In A Ghost Town on empty streets in London

Royal Ballet performs to Rolling Stones’ Living In A Ghost Town on empty streets in London

Britain’s Royal Ballet soloists performed on empty pavements outside the shuttered entrances of some of London’s theatres such as Shakespeare’s Globe, the Royal Opera House and the Royal Albert Hall.

world-cinema Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:14 IST
Reuters| Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Reuters| Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
London
Royal Ballet dancer Tierney Heap performs in a street in St Albans, north London, Britain June 2020.
Royal Ballet dancer Tierney Heap performs in a street in St Albans, north London, Britain June 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Dancers from Britain’s Royal Ballet have made a short film in which they perform in London’s deserted streets to the sounds of The Rolling Stones, a project designed to highlight the plight of the arts during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Soloists William Bracewell and Reece Clarke, among others, donned trainers to dance on sunlit pavements and cobble stones outside the shuttered entrances of some of London’s biggest theatres. These included Shakespeare’s Globe, the Royal Opera House and the Royal Albert Hall.

The film’s producers said in a statement that they wanted to shine a spotlight on a sector threatened by “the unrelenting pressures of Covid-19”.

Also read: Preity Zinta’s husband Gene Goodenough imitates pet dog in hilarious video, she calls it ‘side effects of home quarantine’

The film was directed by Joanna DeFelice, Meaghan Grace Hinkis and Melanie Hamrick, a ballet dancer and partner of The Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger. It was choreographed to The Rolling Stones’ Living In A Ghost Town, a single released in April 2020.

The project aims to raise funds for Acting for Others, a network of fourteen charities providing financial and emotional assistance and support for theatre workers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Coronavirus may’ve been spreading in China since last Aug: Research
Coronavirus may’ve been spreading in China since last Aug: Research
No community transmission of Covid-19, say Centre’s officials: Delhi govt
No community transmission of Covid-19, say Centre’s officials: Delhi govt
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19GSEB Class 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world cinema news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In