10 surprising facts about Pope conclave, the most secretive election in the world

The Vatican City is bracing itself to conduct the Papal conclave on Wednesday, May 7, to choose the new leader for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholic population after the death of 88-year-old Pope Francis. St. Peters Square in Vatican City where visitors will await the news on the new Pope(Bloomberg)

The secret Conclave will start with centuries-old rituals of sacred oath by participating cardinals and piercing of ballots while the outside world awaits white smoke to billow out of the Sistine Chapel’s chimney.

Pope conclave 2025: 10 surprising facts to know about the Papal election

The longest conclave was held for three years

The longest conclave ever was in the year 1268 when the conclave lasted for 3 years – 1006 days.

There is no limit on the time. The election involves an elaborate process of taking oaths by cardinals and marking their ballots 4-times each day till the two-thirds majority agrees on a single name.

Oath of secrecy

Before entering the elections, each participating cardinal is sworn to secrecy that they will not reveal what went on inside.

Anyone found engaging with any kind of audio or visual recording device or found guilty of accepting money in return for their vote faces automatic excommunication.

No communication with the outside world

In an attempt to stop the outside world from influencing the Conclave, the communication from the outside world is completely cut off till the new Pope is selected.

Windows tainted black, jammers in place

Before the beginning of the voting ceremony, the technicians install powerful jammers inside the premises of the Sistine Chapel and “black out the window” overlooking the areas where the elections will take place.

Food that could hide messages is banned

During the conclave, food like pie, chickens, etc. that could conceal messages of any kind is prohibited inside the Sistine Chapel – where the elections are conducted. So what do cardinals eat?

As per the traditions, the Nuns will be preparing local foods such as spaghetti, lamb, and boiled vegetables.

Black and White smoke will tell

To communicate to the outside world that the next Pope has been selected, the chimney will emit white smoke. If that voting round remains inconclusive the chimney will billow black smoke.

To make the signals even clearer bells are rung when the cardinals successfully choose the next leader.

Cardinals over 80 can’t vote

Out of all the cardinals in the world, only ones below the age of 80 are eligible to vote. Currently, a total of 133 cardinals are set to take part in the 2025 papal conclave.

Pope does not need to be a cardinal

All the Popes elected till now have been the Cardinals, however, that’s not a necessity. Any baptized catholic male can be made the Pope.

The last non-cardinal to assume the role of Pope was Urban VI in 1378, as per Time.com

Thousands of spectators arrive in Rome

The Vatican City is expecting hundreds of visitors in St. Peter’s Square who will eagerly await the white smoke to come out of the chimney.

According to Forbes, flight searches from the US to Rome have seen a surge of 345% after the death of Pope Francis.

The papal conclave has inspired award-winning film

The movie Conclave (2024), was based on a 2016 novel of the same name. The film went on the receive an Academy Award for the Best Adapted Screenplay.

