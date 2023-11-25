close_game
close_game
News / World News / 137 aid trucks unloaded in Gaza since truce started, says United Nations

137 aid trucks unloaded in Gaza since truce started, says United Nations

AFP |
Nov 25, 2023 12:31 AM IST

This was the biggest humanitarian convoy to enter Gaza since the war started on October 7.

A total of 137 trucks carrying food, water, medicine and other essentials have been unloaded in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas truce began Friday, the United Nations said.

137 trucks carrying food, water, medicine and other essentials have been unloaded in Gaza.(AFP)
137 trucks carrying food, water, medicine and other essentials have been unloaded in Gaza.(AFP)

This was the biggest humanitarian convoy to enter Gaza since the war started on October 7, the UN office for humanitarian affairs said in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It said 129,000 liters (34,000 gallons) of fuel also entered the Palestinian territory, and 21 patients in critical condition were evacuated from the north of Gaza.

"Hundreds of thousands of people were assisted with food, water, medical supplies and other essential humanitarian items," the agency said in a statement.

It said a total of 200 trucks were sent from the Israeli village of Nitzana to the Rafa border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out