15 dead in Islamist attack on Kenya hotel complex, say cops

An Islamist attack on an upmarket hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital has left 15 people dead, according to two police sources at the scene where fighting was still ongoing.

“We have 15 people dead as of now and that includes foreigners. You will be given more details on all this and even the nationalities by our seniors,” a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A second source confirmed the toll but warned “there are areas not yet accessed but that’s what we know so far.”

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 10:11 IST