15 dead in Islamist attack on Kenya hotel complex, say cops

A second source confirmed the toll but warned “there are areas not yet accessed but that’s what we know so far.”

world Updated: Jan 16, 2019 10:53 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Nairobi
A policeman runs past burning cars at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner(REUTERS)

An Islamist attack on an upmarket hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital has left 15 people dead, according to two police sources at the scene where fighting was still ongoing.

“We have 15 people dead as of now and that includes foreigners. You will be given more details on all this and even the nationalities by our seniors,” a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A second source confirmed the toll but warned “there are areas not yet accessed but that’s what we know so far.”

