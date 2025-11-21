Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

17 killed in boiler explosion at glue factory in Pakistan's Punjab

AP |
Updated on: Nov 21, 2025 01:38 pm IST

The cause of the explosion at the industrial facility in Faisalabad, a city in Punjab province, was not immediately known.

A boiler at a glue-making factory in eastern Pakistan exploded on Friday, killing at least 15 workers and injuring seven others. Police said they arrested the factory manager and were looking for the factory owner who fled shortly after the blast.

The blast also badly damaged the factory building and nearby homes, set off a fire at the factory and spread panic through the area. (HT_PRINT)
The blast also badly damaged the factory building and nearby homes, set off a fire at the factory and spread panic through the area. (HT_PRINT)

The cause of the explosion at the industrial facility in Faisalabad, a city in Punjab province, was not immediately known.

Also read: Kolkata earthquake: Panic after strong tremors, people rush out to streets

The blast also badly damaged the factory building and nearby homes, set off a fire at the factory and spread panic through the area, local administrator Raja Jahangir said.

Also read: ‘Emotionally exhausting’: Al Falah University students' kin unsure of next steps amid terror probe

An investigation was underway, according to local police official Mohammad Aslam. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her condolences and ordered authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.

Also read: ‘Emotionally exhausting’: Al Falah University students' kin unsure of next steps amid terror probe

Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of industrial accidents and factory fires in Pakistan. In 2024, a dozen workers were injured in a similar boiler explosion at a textile mill in Faisalabad. Also last week, a blast at a firecrackers factory in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi killed four people.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 17 killed in boiler explosion at glue factory in Pakistan's Punjab
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On