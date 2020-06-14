e-paper
18 dead, 189 injured as tanker truck explodes on China highway

18 dead, 189 injured as tanker truck explodes on China highway

world Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:05 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Beijing
The truck carrying liquefied gas exploded around 4:45 p.m. on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.(AP Photo)
         

A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, killing 18 people and injuring at least 189 others, authorities said.

The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings. One photo showed firefighters hosing down a row of buildings with blown-out facades well into the night.

The truck carrying liquefied gas exploded around 4:45 p.m. on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.

A second explosion followed when the truck fell onto a factory workshop, Xinhua said.

The Wenling city government information office said on its social media account that houses and workshops collapsed and 189 people were treated at six hospitals.

A worker at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast shattered the windows of her home, but that her mother and brother were unharmed.

Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
LIVE: China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
