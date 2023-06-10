Home / World News / Runway closed after 2 planes bump into each other at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Runway closed after 2 planes bump into each other at Tokyo's Haneda airport

AP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 10, 2023 11:17 AM IST

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok accidentally hit an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport.

Two passenger planes bumped into each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport Saturday but no injuries were reported, Japanese media reports said.

This aerial photo shows the airplanes of Thai Airways International, left, and Eva Airways, right, sit close on a runway, after the two passenger planes accidentally hit each other at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Saturday.(AP)
This aerial photo shows the airplanes of Thai Airways International, left, and Eva Airways, right, sit close on a runway, after the two passenger planes accidentally hit each other at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Saturday.(AP)

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok accidentally hit an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport and the runway was subsequently closed and some flights were delayed, the reports said.

Footage broadcast by TBS TV News showed two commercial jets stopped on the same runway.

The airlines, the airport and Japan's Transport Ministry were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls.

The cause of the accident was not clear.

A winglet on the Thai Airways plane appeared to have been damaged, according to photographs and media reports. Winglets are the vertical projections on the tip of the wing that reduce drag.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo
tokyo
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out