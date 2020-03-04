e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / 2000 face masks stolen from a French hospital amid coronavirus scare

2000 face masks stolen from a French hospital amid coronavirus scare

News of the theft came as President Emmanuel Macron announced that the authorities would requisition all face mask stocks and production in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

world Updated: Mar 04, 2020 11:24 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Marseille
Four people have died of the virus in France, which has 204 confirmed cases of the disease.
Four people have died of the virus in France, which has 204 confirmed cases of the disease.(REUTERS)
         

Around 2,000 surgical masks have been stolen from a hospital in the southern French city of Marseille in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, health authorities said Tuesday.

The masks were pilfered from a part of Conception hospital that is accessible only to staff and patients who have undergone surgery, the Marseille hospitals authority (AP-HM) told AFP.

“The AP-HM immediately launched an internal investigation to find the culprits,” it said.

It assured that the hospital had enough masks to continue operations as normal, but that it had ordered more and taken steps to secure its stocks of both masks and sanitising hand gels.

News of the theft came as President Emmanuel Macron announced that the authorities would requisition all face mask stocks and production in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Macron said they would be reserved for coronavirus patients and health professionals.

Four people have died of the virus in France, which has 204 confirmed cases of the disease.

Face masks have also caught the eye of thieves in Japan, who made off with some 6,000 masks from a hospital in the western city of Kobe in mid-February.

tags
top news
14 Italians, 1 Indian in ITBP quarantine camp test positive for coronavirus, say officials
14 Italians, 1 Indian in ITBP quarantine camp test positive for coronavirus, say officials
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Mercedes-Benz unveils India-bound 2020 E-Class
Mercedes-Benz unveils India-bound 2020 E-Class
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news