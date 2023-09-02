2018 images of “Loch Ness Monster” excites “Nessie Hunters”

For urban myth enthusiasts, there’s no creature that creates as much frenzy as the Loch Ness Monster. New photos, which were released by Chie Kelly, 51, appears to have excited true believers once again. YouTube ScreenGrab (The New York Post)

Kelly says she captured an image, that looks like two humps, around 200m from the shore of Loch Ness.

Kelly told The Daily Telegraph that that she had kept the images hidden fearing “public ridicule”. However, a recent search for “Nessie”, the biggest in 50 years that took place last week, emboldened her to go public. Kelly had told The Daily Telegraph that she was taking pictures of her husband and daughter when she observed it “moving right to left at steady speed”.

"It was spinning and rolling at times. We never saw a head or neck. After a couple of minutes, it just disappeared and we never saw it again," she told the media outlet.

She added: “At first I wondered if it was an otter or a pair of otters or a seal, but we never saw a head and it never came up again for air. It was making this strange movement on the surface. We did not hear any sound. There were these strange shapes below the surface. I could not make out any colors — the water was dark.”

Kelly showed the images to Steve Feltham, a well-known “Nessie hunter” who sold his home to live on the side of the Loch Ness. Feltham, described the pictures as the best he had ever seen.

He said: “Anybody that's ever looked at the evidence we have for the Loch Ness Monster would be justified in asking the question: 'How come all of the evidence is either blurred, out of focus, grainy, or too far away to have any possibility of identifying it? Well, the beauty of these latest photographs that Chie Kelly has taken; is that it is 15 photographs, over two minutes.”

Earlier, the sobriquet of best Loch Ness monster photo taker belonged to 12-year-old school girl (then) Charlotte Robinson who was staying at the Loch Ness Highland Lodges with her family in 2018.