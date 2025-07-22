223 killed so far in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Pakistan reached 223 as another twelve people were killed in the last 24 hours, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Tuesday. People wade through the flooded street after during the monssoon rain in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on July 17, 2025. (REUTERS)

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the latest casualties include two men, as many women and eight children, while ten others were injured in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours.

So far, 594 people have suffered injuries in the heavy downpour-led accidents this monsoon season. Punjab remained the worst-hit province, with 135 deaths and 470 injuries recorded, NDMA said.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 56 people have lost their lives and 71 have been hurt. Sindh has reported 24 casualties and 40 wounded, it added.

Baluchistan has confirmed 16 fatalities, while Pakistan-occupied Kashmir saw one death and six people harmed. Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported three non-fatal casualties, while Islamabad saw one fatality, it said.

Most of the deaths have been caused by structural collapses, drowning, landslides, flash floods, lightning strikes, and electrocution.

The NDMA report further stated that 25 houses collapsed in the last 24 hours, while five cattle were also killed. Since the start of the monsoon season, 804 houses have been damaged or destroyed, and 200 livestock have been lost.

The authorities also warned of a flood emergency in Babusar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides in a 7-8 km radius around Babusar Top in the Naran valley.

Authorities have strongly advised citizens to take precautions, especially those in flood-prone or low-lying areas.