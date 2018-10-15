25-year-old Indian-origin man killed in New Zealand car crash

A 25-year-old Indian man was killed in a car crash in New Zealand’s Queenstown, the media reported.

Harpreet Singh, who hailed from Punjab, had come to New Zealand as a student seven years ago and moved to Queenstown six to seven months ago, New Zealand’s news magazine The Indian Weekender reported.

The incident happened on early Sunday morning when his car collided with a tourist bus carrying 15 people near Devils Staircase, south of Queenstown. He later succumbed to his injuries, while the passengers and the driver of the bus were safe.

Singh was supposed to travel to India to meet his family later in December.

“He was a smart, bright and a generous person. We have lost a gem,” said Singh’s paternal grandfather, who lives in New Zealand.

Singh’s father died three years ago. He is survived by his mother and a younger sister who is studying MBBS, both living in India.

Singh’s body was taken to Invercargill and the news report said that his funeral arrangements will be made in Auckland once coroner released his official documents and the body.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 14:22 IST