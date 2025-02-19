3 Indian nationals killed in Ontario traffic accident on Valentine’s Day 

Toronto: Three persons who were killed in a traffic accident in the province of Ontario on Valentine’s Day have been identified as Indian nationals, two hailing from Gujarat and the third from Punjab. A road closure sign posted by local law enforcement (OPP Central Region)

The fatal mishap occurred in the early hours of February 14 as they were headed to their place of employment, an automobile plant in Allison, which is the township of New Tecumseth.

They were identified as Dhara Patel from Kalol and Rishabh Limbachiya from Amod in Gujarat and Didarjeet Singh, from Amritsar in Punjab.

The accident occurred as extreme wintry conditions prevailed in the area and the car they were traveling in collided with a work truck, according to local media reports.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police or OPP’s Central Region detachment with its traffic incident management team is participating in the probe.

Police closed the road to traffic for nearly 11 hours following the tragic accident occured.

Don Patel from the non-profit Humans for Harmony said his organization was working with the families of the deceased to facilitate the process of repatriation of the remains of two of them to India and the cremation of the third.

India’s Consulate in Toronto said it could “confirm that three Indian nationals died in that accident. We have been in constant touch with the family members since the accident. Some families have chosen to conduct cremation in Canada and others want to do it in India.”

“All necessary assistance such as coordination with local authorities, funeral homes, as well as transportation of mortal remains is being tied up by the Consulate. We will also be giving financial assistance in some of the needy cases based on their financial standing,” it said.

The bodies are currently with the coroner’s office as they undergo autopsies.