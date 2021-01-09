3 killed by avalanche at Siberian ski resort
At least three people were killed by an avalanche that hit a ski resort in Siberia, officials said Saturday.
The avalanche swept over several buildings at the Otdelnaya Mountain ski complex outside the Arctic city of Norilsk just before midnight.
About 250 rescuers who combed the area for hours in a snowstorm recovered the bodies of a married couple and their 18-month-old son. The couple's second child, a 14-year-old boy, was found alive and hospitalized with serious injuries.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into an alleged breach of safety rules at the mountain ski resort.
