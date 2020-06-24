e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 3 members of Indian-origin family found dead in US swimming pool

3 members of Indian-origin family found dead in US swimming pool

Police performed CPR when they arrived, but all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

world Updated: Jun 24, 2020 06:03 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
East Brunswick
On Tuesday, the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said it had concluded the deaths were by accidental drowning.
On Tuesday, the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said it had concluded the deaths were by accidental drowning.(Stock images)
         

Authorities on Tuesday identified three family members who died in their backyard swimming pool.

Sixty-two-year-old Bharat Patel, his 33-year old daughter-in-law Nisha Patel and her 8-year-old daughter were found unresponsive in the above-ground pool Monday afternoon by East Brunswick police responding to a 911 call from neighbors who heard screams.

Police Lt. Frank Sutter told reporters police performed CPR when they arrived, but all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said it had concluded the deaths were by accidental drowning.

Neighbors said the family had recently moved into the home.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community,” Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Ladakh’s Pangong Fingers emerge as key focal point in India-China talks
Ladakh’s Pangong Fingers emerge as key focal point in India-China talks
Centre weighs tariffs to curb China imports
Centre weighs tariffs to curb China imports
US freeze on H-1B visas to hit IT firms coping with travel curbs amid Covid-19 crisis
US freeze on H-1B visas to hit IT firms coping with travel curbs amid Covid-19 crisis
Silver lining despite rise in Delhi’s coronavirus cases
Silver lining despite rise in Delhi’s coronavirus cases
Hospital guard in Delhi beaten up for ‘spreading coronavirus’
Hospital guard in Delhi beaten up for ‘spreading coronavirus’
Food delivery man may be Beijing’s coronavirus new super spreader
Food delivery man may be Beijing’s coronavirus new super spreader
Covid update: Delhi’s worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug
Covid update: Delhi’s worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In