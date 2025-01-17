Menu Explore
33 Russian drones shot down by Ukrainian air defences overnight

Reuters |
Jan 17, 2025 02:27 PM IST

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 33 of 50 Russian drones overnight, with one drone heading towards Romania

Ukrainian air defences downed 33 of 50 drones launched by Russia overnight, the air force said on Friday.

Russia deployed 50 drones overnight, but Ukrainian air defences shot down 33 of them, the air force reported Friday.(AFP/SERGEY BOBOK/representative)
Russia deployed 50 drones overnight, but Ukrainian air defences shot down 33 of them, the air force reported Friday.(AFP/SERGEY BOBOK/representative)

It said 9 drones were "lost", in reference to Ukraine's use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones, while one left Ukraine in the direction of Romania.

"Hostile attack drones hit enterprises in Odesa region, and buildings of institutions, private businesses and households in Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions were damaged as a result of the fall of downed enemy drones," the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

Port infrastructure in the Danube region came under attack, they added.

A Kyiv regional official said one child was wounded as a result of falling debris from downed targets during an attack.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
