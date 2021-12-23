Home / World News / 3,519 new Covid infections and 29 more deaths, reported in Malaysia
world news

3,519 new Covid infections and 29 more deaths, reported in Malaysia

The Malaysian national total of covid infections stands to be 2,728,203, as per the health ministry. 
Some 100 of the new cases were imported, with 3,419 being local transmissions, the data released by the ministry showed.(AP)
Some 100 of the new cases were imported, with 3,419 being local transmissions, the data released by the ministry showed.(AP)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia reported 3,519 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,728,203, the health ministry said.

Some 100 of the new cases were imported, with 3,419 being local transmissions, the data released by the ministry showed.

Another 29 deaths had been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,221.

About 5,118 patients had been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,647,587.

There are some 49,395 active cases, 338 in intensive care and 186 of them need assisted breathing.

The country reported 177,272 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and some 79.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.3 percent are fully vaccinated. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus omicron malaysia + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out