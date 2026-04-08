375 arrested in UAE capital for spreading ‘misleading’ information related to West Asia conflict

Dubai: At least 375 people of various nationalities have been arrested in UAE's Abu Dhabi on suspicion of sharing "misleading" information on social media related to the conflict in West Asia, police said on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (REUTERS)

Abu Dhabi police announced that the suspects have been referred to the public prosecution to take legal action against them in accordance with applicable laws. Nationalities of the suspects have not been revealed.

A statement released by the UAE's official news agency WAM said that the force reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing security and safety in cooperation with relevant authorities across the emirate.

The police stressed that such practices constitute a clear violation of laws and regulations aimed at protecting society and preserving its security and stability.

Abu Dhabi police said that despite repeated warnings and alerts, some individuals were found to have violated instructions, stressing that the authorities will not tolerate anyone proven to be involved in spreading panic or stirring public opinion, which is a punishable offence under the law.

The force called on the public to exercise accuracy and credibility when sharing information, rely on approved official sources, and avoid circulating rumours or republishing unverified news.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening (US time) announced in a social media post that the US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan, hours ahead of his deadline to wipe out the civilisation was to end.

That two-week period would be used to negotiate a larger agreement to potentially end the war.

The US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders.

The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.