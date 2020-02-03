e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts China’s Sichuan province

5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts China’s Sichuan province

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 30.74 degrees north latitude and 104.46 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 21 km.

world Updated: Feb 03, 2020 09:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Beijing
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook southwest China’s Qingbaijiang district in Sichuan province on Monday
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook southwest China’s Qingbaijiang district in Sichuan province on Monday
         

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook southwest China’s Qingbaijiang district in Sichuan province on Monday, prompting the authorities to initiate emergency measures.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 30.74 degrees north latitude and 104.46 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 21 km.

A total of 150 rescuers and 34 vehicles have been dispatched to the quake-hit area. So far, no casualties or damage to the property was reported, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

“The quake lasted for more than 10 seconds and my bed was shaking,” Zhang Xun, a resident in Jintang County told Xinhua.

Strong tremors were also felt in urban areas of Chengdu, the provincial capital, some 38 km away from the epicentre.

“I shook all over when the quake hit. My first reaction was to pick up my baby,” a Jintang resident surnamed Yi said.

Many people stayed outside after the quake, wearing protective masks. Some took their quilts to spend the night in their cars, Yi said.

tags
top news
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
The importance of Nitish Kumar sharing dias with Amit Shah in Delhi
The importance of Nitish Kumar sharing dias with Amit Shah in Delhi
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news