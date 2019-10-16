e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

6.4 magnitude earthquake in Philippines sends people scrambling

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the earthquake, which also shook Davao City, the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte and among the most populous cities in the country.

world Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:54 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manila
Rubble is seen on a floor of a hotel in the aftermath of an earthquake in Kidapawan City.
Rubble is seen on a floor of a hotel in the aftermath of an earthquake in Kidapawan City.( REUTERS Photo)
         

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck central Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Wednesday, opening cracks in some buildings, sending residents running from shops and offices and knocking out power.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the earthquake, which also shook Davao City, the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte and among the most populous cities in the country.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck 69 km (43 miles) north-northwest of General Santos, Mindanao at 1137 GMT (7.37 pm). The epicentre was about 80 km southwest of central Davao.

“We felt a very strong jolt and there was a blackout. I saw people rushing down. We were panicking, heading to the exit,” said Naru Guarda Cabaddu, a hotel consultant visiting Kidapawan City, between the epicentre of the quake and Davao.

The quake struck at a depth of 14 km (9 miles).

“So far, we are on rapid assessment mode. There’s no major damage based on initial report,” Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista told CNN Philippines channel. “No reports have come in that we have casualties.”

Renato Solidum, head of the Philippines seismic agency told ANC news channel there was a chance of aftershocks after the quake, considered strong and capable of causing severe damage.

“Aftershocks can happen. Some can be felt most likely in low intensities. But we cannot remove the possibility of similar intensities that can be felt in the epicentral area,” he said.

The Philippines is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 19:54 IST

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
PMC Bank customers demand Rs 5000 crore bailout package from PM Modi
PMC Bank customers demand Rs 5000 crore bailout package from PM Modi
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
‘DMK will reveal truth behind Jayalalithaa’s death’, says Stalin
‘DMK will reveal truth behind Jayalalithaa’s death’, says Stalin
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Kashmir: Centre must restore rights. But terror can’t be ignored
Kashmir: Centre must restore rights. But terror can’t be ignored
PM Modi’s ‘doob maro’ jibe at Opposition over Art 370 | Maharashtra polls
PM Modi’s ‘doob maro’ jibe at Opposition over Art 370 | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News