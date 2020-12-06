e-paper
Home / World News / 6 patients die in Pakistan as oxygen supply runs out

6 patients die in Pakistan as oxygen supply runs out

Five were admitted in the Covid-19 ward, whereas one other was admitted at a different ward, a hospital spokesperson said.

world Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 16:57 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Imtiaz Ahmad , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Students wear protective face masks as they have their temperature checked before entering a class, after the government allowed the reopening of schools from grade six to eight amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Peshawar on September 23.
Students wear protective face masks as they have their temperature checked before entering a class, after the government allowed the reopening of schools from grade six to eight amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Peshawar on September 23.(Reuters file)
         

At least six patients admitted at a Covid-19 ward and at another ward of a hospital in Pakistan’s Peshawar died after oxygen supply at the hospital ran out.

Khyber Teaching Hospital spokesperson, Farhad Khan, said that six patients had died overnight due to lack of oxygen supply. “Of the six, five were admitted in the Covid-19 ward, whereas one other was admitted at a different ward,” he told the media.

The spokesperson said that more oxygen was required during the winter season. The hospital had the capacity to keep 10,000 litres of oxygen which was maintained on a daily basis and it also had backup cylinders. He claimed that the situation was “under control” now and details were being acquired about the reasons behind the delay in supply.

Khan said that the oxygen supply was sourced from a company in Rawalpindi and that supplies ran out after demand rose and also because of a rise in Covid-19 patients.

Pakistan is experiencing its second wave of Covid-19 cases and experts have warned that this wave is more widespread than the earlier one. The country’s coronavirus positivity ratio again climbed to 7.59% on Saturday, with the highest positivity ratio observed in Abbottabad at 17.57%, according to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre. The ratio had decreased to around 7.2% earlier.

After Abbottabad, the second highest positivity ratio was observed in Rawalpindi at 15.26%, followed by Karachi at 14.31% and Hyderabad at 12.13%. In most cities, business and office hours have been reduced and public events have been curtailed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the public to follow restrictions. He has also hinted that if the current trend continues, the government would be forced to go for total lockdown as against the current practice of partial or “smart” lockdowns.

