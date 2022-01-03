6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening, according to the Central Weather Bureau. The quake struck off the coast at around 5.46pm (local time), with epicentre identified around 56 kilometres east of Hualien County Hall, the weather bureau said. The focal depth of the earthquake was 19.4 km.

"The shaking lasted for a good 20 seconds with the ground moving left and right," AFP quoted its reporter in Taipei as saying.

According to India's National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was of magnitude 6.1 which occurred 124 km south-southeast of Taipei, Taiwan at around 3.16pm IST.

(With agency inputs)

