61-year-old Indian, on the run for a decade, among UK’s most wanted

Britain’s crime officials on Thursday issued an appeal to the public to help apprehend 11 fugitives – including India-born Shashi Dhar Sahnan – suspected to be involved in murders, sex offences and drug trafficking.

Sahnan, 61, from Leicester, is accused of importing heroin into the UK in 2007 and is reportedly in Spain. He was born in India, wears a hearing aid in his right ear, approximately 5ft 7in tall and stocky, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

It added that Sahnan is accused of being involved in the import of a huge quantity of drugs, which were concealed in packaging of air conditioning units, which were seized during a joint operation with Leicestershire police in July 2007. Customs officers found the drugs hidden in the struts of pallets upon which the machinery was being transported.

Urging the public to help apprehend the fugitives, the NCA said all 11 have connections to Spain but may have moved around over the years and will be using false identities. They are still on the run while officials caught 84 offenders across Europe under Operation Captura.

Andy Cooke-Welling, of the NCA’s International Crime Bureau, said: “Operation Captura has been a resounding success. But we are still hunting the remaining fugitives on our list and will not stop”.

“We urge holidaymakers and expats in Spain and elsewhere across Europe to keep their eyes and ears open this summer. There may also be people in the UK with vital information on their whereabouts, and we would urge them to get in touch. Having the public’s attention focused on them makes it so much harder to hide.”

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 18:04 IST