e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

65 feared dead, many injured as express train catches fire in Pakistan

The train was bound from Karachi to Rawalpindi, Radio Pakistan reported. The fire was caused by a cylinder blast that occurred in the morning when passengers were preparing their breakfast in the train.

world Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:07 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Imtiaz Ahmad
Islamabad
People gather near a track with the charred belongings of passenger victims, after a fire broke out in a passenger train and destroyed three carriages near the town of Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan, October 31, 2019.
People gather near a track with the charred belongings of passenger victims, after a fire broke out in a passenger train and destroyed three carriages near the town of Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan, October 31, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

65 people are feared dead on Thursday morning while twice this number are injured from a fire in three bogies of a inter-city train, the Tezgam Express, near Rahimyar Khan in Pakistan.

The train was bound from Karachi to Rawalpindi, Radio Pakistan reported. The fire was caused by a cylinder blast that occurred in the morning when passengers were preparing their breakfast in the train. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the persons responsbile were part of the Tableegi Jamaat, a religious entity, who were going to Lahore to participate in their annual congregation at Raiwind.

Women and children are among the victims — none of whom have been identified yet. The dead and injured are being shifted to DHQ Hospital in Liaquatpur. Some of the injured have also been shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur due to their critical condition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy of the Tezgam train”.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari extended “prayers and condolences” to families of the victims of the “terrible Tezgam train tragedy”. In a tweet, Mazari regretted that the “tragedy [...] could have been avoided but ever since I can recall while travelling by train no baggage check or restrictions enforced. Tragic.”

This is the third major train accident that has taken place in the country over the past five months. In July, a train collision in Sadiqabad between passenger train Akbar Express and a freight train had killed more than 20 and injured more than 80 people.

In June, three people were killed when a passenger train, the Jinnah Express, hit a freight car near Hyderabad.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 15:07 IST

tags
top news
Aaditya Thackeray to sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray to sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Gas canister being used to cook breakfast in Pak train explodes, kills 65
Gas canister being used to cook breakfast in Pak train explodes, kills 65
Amendments to RTI Act ‘final assault’ to decimate legislation: Sonia Gandhi
Amendments to RTI Act ‘final assault’ to decimate legislation: Sonia Gandhi
Traffic policeman sends porn to women on cellphone, suspended
Traffic policeman sends porn to women on cellphone, suspended
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
GC Murmu sworn in as first L-G of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
GC Murmu sworn in as first L-G of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News