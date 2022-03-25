Home / World News / A month into Ukraine war, Russia says largest military fuel storage site damaged
A month into Ukraine war, Russia says largest military fuel storage site damaged

Russia said it had destroyed the largest remaining military fuel storage site in Ukraine, hitting it with the Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles.
A member of the Ukrainian military surveys an area next to a residential building hit by an intercepted missile | Representational image (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 01:46 PM IST
AFP |

Russia said Friday it had destroyed the largest remaining military fuel storage site in Ukraine, hitting it with the Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles.

"On the evening of March 24, Kalibr high-precision sea-based cruise missiles attacked a fuel base in the village of Kalynivka near Kyiv," the Russian defence ministry said.

 

 

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia military ukraine + 2 more
