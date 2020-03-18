e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Study that prompted Britain to take coronavirus more seriously

Study that prompted Britain to take coronavirus more seriously

The projection study, by a team led by Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, used new data gathered from Italy, where the coronavirus has surged in recent weeks.

world Updated: Mar 18, 2020 06:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
People queue outside of a supermarket before it opens, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London.
People queue outside of a supermarket before it opens, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London.(REUTERS)
         

A piece of research that helped convince the British government to impose more stringent measures to contain COVID-19 painted a worst case picture of hundreds of thousands of deaths and a health service overwhelmed with severely sick patients.

In a sharp toughening of Britain’s approach to the outbreak on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed down social life in the world’s fifth largest economy and advised those over 70 with underlying health problems to isolate.

The projection study, by a team led by Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, used new data gathered from Italy, where the infectious disease epidemic has surged in recent weeks.

Comparing the potential impact of the COVID-19 disease epidemic with the devastating flu outbreak of 1918, Ferguson’s team said that with no mitigating measures at all, the outbreak could have caused more than half a million deaths in Britain and 2.2 million in the United States.

Even with the government’s previous plan to control the outbreak - which involved home isolation of suspect cases but did not include restrictions on wider society - could have resulted in 250,000 people dying “and health systems...being overwhelmed many times over,” the study said.

With the measures outlined - including extreme social distancing and advice to avoid clubs, pubs and theatres - the epidemic’s curve and peak could be flattened, the scientists said.

“This is going to place huge pressure on us as a society, and economically,” said Azra Ghani, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial who co-led the work with Ferguson.

This study helped change the British government’s position, according to those involved with the decision. The government said it had accelerated its plans “the advice of the experts” and that the new measures had always been “part of the government’s action plan”.

“We continue to follow the science and act on the advice of the experts, which is that we are bringing in these more substantial measures slightly faster than we originally planned,” the source said.

Tim Colbourn, an expert in global health epidemiology at University College London said the projections in the study signalled “tough times ahead”.

“The results are sobering,” he said.

tags
top news
Govt scales up kits, labs for coronavirus, but not tests
Govt scales up kits, labs for coronavirus, but not tests
India rejects Jammu and Kashmir reference in Pakistan-China statement
India rejects Jammu and Kashmir reference in Pakistan-China statement
Act like it’s war-time, says UK PM Boris Johnson on coronavirus
Act like it’s war-time, says UK PM Boris Johnson on coronavirus
Preventing virus from spreading a challenge, says doctor
Preventing virus from spreading a challenge, says doctor
‘Open testing to private Indian firms’: Medical research scientist
‘Open testing to private Indian firms’: Medical research scientist
85 trains cancelled on major routes, platform tickets price hiked
85 trains cancelled on major routes, platform tickets price hiked
Australia indefinitely bans foreign travel by its citizens over coronavirus
Australia indefinitely bans foreign travel by its citizens over coronavirus
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news