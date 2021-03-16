Adani to work with John Keells Holdings to develop port terminal in Sri Lanka
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. will work with Sri Lanka’s John Keells Holdings Plc to develop a port terminal in the island nation, billionaire Gautam Adani’s first such standalone overseas project.
India’s biggest private port operator got a letter of intent from Sri Lankan authorities to build and operate the West Container Terminal of Colombo Port for 35 years, Adani Ports said in an exchange filing Monday. The project cost is estimated to be around $750 million, according to Daya Ratnayake, chairman of Sri Lanka Ports Authority.
This marks the latest addition in the expanding portfolio of the Indian firm that already operates a dozen ports in India, commands 30% market share locally and recently secured an investment from Warburg Pincus LLC. Its tie-up with John Keells -- Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate -- also bolsters India’s engagement with its neighboring nation that has in recent years relied heavily on China for building its infrastructure.
Also read: Ranking billionaires: As Adani beat Bezos, Musk here’s a look at 5 others
Shares of Adani Ports rose as much as 2.3% in Mumbai on Tuesday, pushing this year’s climb to almost 50%. John Keells’s shares advanced as much as 1.4% in Colombo.
The overseas project is part of tycoon Adani’s rapidly diversifying empire as he adds assets from ports to airports, coal mines and data centers, underscoring the rising heft of this first-generation entrepreneur.
The port terminal will have a quay length of 1,400 meters and depth of 20 meters, making it a prime trans-shipment cargo destination to handle ultra large container carriers, according to the filing from Adani Ports.
It will be the first ever Indian port operator in Sri Lanka and hold 51% in the joint venture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Hong Kong's tough rules sees babies isolated, families cramped
- Hong Kong authorities have ordered that anyone testing positive for the virus must go to hospital, including babies, while all their close contacts, even those who test negative, are sent to makeshift quarantine camps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News Corp inks Australia Facebook deal, signalling truce after blackout
- The agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, makes News Corp the first major media outlet to strike a Facebook deal under controversial new laws that let an Australian government-appointed arbitrator set fees if companies fail to do so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition
- The accusation came in an annual China Central Television broadcast Monday to mark Consumers’ Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN report finds APAC region may achieve less than 10% of SDGs by 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden is latest country to stop using AstraZeneca vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to lay out plan for lifting lockdowns amid AstraZeneca setback
- The coordinated lifting of lockdowns will be based on a tier “system reflecting the epidemiological situation in each member state,” the Commission will say. The document’s publication is coming as a surge in contagion across the continent is forcing governments to prolong or reimpose restrictions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'US-China ties won't improve until...': Joe Biden's aide explains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aluminum PJSC expects elevated prices as global economy recovers from pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany defers Covid-19 vaccination summit over AstraZeneca furore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
N Korea warns US not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul meeting
- She said the North would also consider scrapping an office that handled South Korean tours to the North’s scenic Diamond Mountain, which Seoul suspended in 2008 after a North Korean guard fatally shot a South Korean tourist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani to work with John Keells Holdings to develop port terminal in Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca expands planned US supply of Covid antibody drug
- AZD7442 is a combination of two antibodies and is currently in late-stage development for the prevention and treatment of Covid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yellen to meet Christian, Jewish religious leaders and Jubilee network director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Johnson says UK will become a global activist after Brexit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia's Top Glove charged with failing to provide worker accommodation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox