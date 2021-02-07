After receiving Indian Covid-19 vaccines, Nepal concludes phase-1 of vaccination
After receiving one million doses of Indian-made Covid-19 vaccine, Nepal has completed the first phase of its vaccination drive with as many as 184,857 persons receiving the first dose of the vaccine in the country.
According to Himalayan Times, the first phase of the vaccination drive conducted from 201 booths in 77 districts concluded on Saturday. Frontline workers including health and sanitation workers were given priority in inoculations.
Citing the statistics provided by Ministry of Health and Population, Himalayan Times reported that the total number of people who received the jab till 6 pm (local time) on Saturday included 24,224 from Province 1; 25,637 from Province 2; 63,308 from Bagmati Province; and 18,472 from Gandaki Province. Similarly, 28,941 received the vaccine in Lumbini Province; 9,420 in Karnali Province, and 14,855 in Sudurpaschim Province.
The Government of Nepal on January 15 approved the use of Covishield developed by the Serum Institute of India for emergency use.
Nepal began its nationwide inoculation drive after receiving one million Covishield vaccines, manufactured by the SII from the Indian government.
Meanwhile, Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had expressed gratitude towards India for providing one million doses of Covishield vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's PLA provides Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan Army
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After receiving Indian Covid-19 vaccines, Nepal concludes phase-1 of vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN Yemen envoy makes first visit to Iran to push for peace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope expresses 'solidarity with the people of Myanmar'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE temporarily restricts Covid-19 vaccine to elderly, those with
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why South African Covid-19 variant remains a concern amid vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Search underway for 3 climbers on K2 mountain in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia approves China’s sinovac vaccine for use on elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After US, UK, India gave the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Here's a list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 30 Rohingya caught arriving in Malaysia by boat in January, says police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran claims no knowledge of oil cargo US is trying to seize
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Internet access partially restored in Myanmar: NetBlocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia to house migrant workers in hotels to curb virus spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox