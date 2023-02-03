Home / World News / Ahead of Valentine’s Day, this Asian country to distribute 95 million free condoms

Ahead of Valentine's Day, this Asian country to distribute 95 million free condoms

Updated on Feb 03, 2023 09:47 PM IST

In Thailand, around 50 million out of nearly 70 million people are beneficiaries of the “gold card”- the government’s universal healthcare scheme. The card holders can use it for availing of some medical care in public and selected private hospitals.

ByYagya Sharma

To promote safe sex and avoid teen pregnancy, Thailand plans to distribute over 95 million condoms ahead of Valentine's Day. By this step, the south Asian government aims to curb sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, AIDS, and cervical cancer.

From February 1, universal healthcare cardholders can get 10 condoms a week for a year, spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek was quoted by Bloomberg. Available in four sizes, these condoms can be picked from pharmacies and primary care units of hospitals nationwide.

“The campaign to give out free condoms to gold-card holders will help prevent diseases and promote public health,” Rachada said.

The step has been seen in the light of increased STD cases over the past few years. In 2021, syphilis and gonorrhea accounted for more than half of these cases, as per the latest official data adding that the most affected age groups were 15 to 19 and 20 to 24 years.

In 2021, out of every 1000 Thai girls aged 15-19, 24.4 gave birth. Meanwhile, the global rate stood at 42.5 for the same age group, as per WHO.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

