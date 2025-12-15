Ahmed Al Ahmed GoFundMe: Man who disarmed Bondi attacker hailed as 'hero'; Bill Ackman reacts

A GoFundMe has been launched for Ahmed Al Ahmed, a Sydney fruit shop owner who wrestled a gun from one of the alleged attackers during the Bondi Beach shooting. He's now in hospital and recovering from bullet injuries to his arm and hand, his family told Reuters. Screengrab of video showing Ahmed Al Ahmed tackle a Bondi beach attacker.(X/@ViralGirl_X)

The 43-year-old hid behind parked cars before charging at the gunman, seizing his rifle and knocking him to the ground, in a video that has gone viral since.

Ahmed's cousin Mustafa hailed his actions. “He is a hero, he is a hundred percent hero. Still he is in the hospital and we don't know exactly what's going on inside ... but we hope he will be fine,” Mustafa said.

The GoFundMe page also praises his actions.

What GoFundMe page says

The GoFundMe page for Ahmed says “After witnessing the extraordinary actions of the hero who helped disarm one of the attackers during the Bondi tragedy, an act that prevented the loss of countless more lives, we felt compelled to act.”

“In a moment of chaos and danger, he stepped forward without hesitation. His actions were selfless, instinctive, and undeniably heroic, taken without regard for his own safety. Early reports indicate he was shot twice in the process while protecting others,” it adds.

“This GoFundMe has been created to show our gratitude and support for someone who demonstrated incredible courage when it mattered most," the page continues. Car Hub Australia started the page and to kick things off, they made a donation of $50,000. At the time of writing, the page has already raised $281,981 of the $300,000 aim it set off with.

Bill Ackman reacts

Ahmed's actions made him a household name overnight. Even President Donald Trump took note, calling him ‘a very, very brave person.’ Ackman, meanwhile, reacted to the news of the GoFundMe being set up.

“This is the verified link for the Bondi hero. I am told by @gofundme that the funds will only be released directly to the hero,” he noted. The top donation is also from Bill or William Ackman, to the tune of $99,999.

Earlier, Ackman had shared Ahmed's actions on his social media profile lauding him. He had also called for a GoFundMe to be launched before it was. “What is clear is that a brave hero saved lives in Australia. Who that hero is, is unclear, as there are various press reports on who he is. Can anyone definitively identify who took down one of the Bondi terrorists? Once that is determined, can someone please set up a verified @gofundme so we can reward him and his family?,” he had written after the fruit seller's actions in Bondi.

Australian police have said a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son carried out the attack at a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach, killing 15 people in the country's worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.

(With Reuters inputs)