‘AI helps scan intel documents’: Tulsi Gabbard, months after JFK files release

Artificial Intelligence has helped in the scanning of sensitive documents, US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday while speaking at the Amazon Web Services Summit in Washington. Gabbard said that AI can run human resource programs.(AP)

Addressing the technology conference, Gabbard said that AI, when used in a responsible manner, can help speed up the work of the US intelligence services. She further said that this can also save money and the time of intelligence officers, who can then focus on gathering and analysing information, according to the Associated Press.

Gabbard's remarks come months after her office released tens of thousands of classified documents related to the assassination of former US president John F. Kennedy and his brother, New York senator Robert F. Kennedy.

Highlighting that the slow pace of intelligence work was a challenge which frustrates her as a member of the US Congress, Trump's intelligence chief said that AI can also run human resource programs.

“We have been able to do that through the use of AI tools far more quickly than what was done previously, which was to have humans go through and look at every single one of these pages,” AP quoted Gabbard as saying.

She said that AI accelerates the scanning of sensitive documents before their potential declassification, which experts predict can take months or even years sometimes. Gabbard added that AI can be used to determine whether the documents have any material that should remain declassified.

Gabbard's take on intelligence services using private-sector tech

Since assuming the role of intelligence chief, Gabbard has taken several steps, vowing to revamp America's spy services. Speaking on private-sector technology, she said that the intelligence community was already using these, adding that she was looking to expand that relationship, according to AP.

Gabbard, who is in-charge of coordinating with 18 intelligence agencies, said that private-sector technology could be used instead of relying on federal resources to come up with alternatives. She said that this could be done in a way that frees up space and time for the intelligence officers to engage in other work.

“How do we look at the available tools that exist — largely in the private sector — to make it so that our intelligence professionals, both collectors and analysts, are able to focus their time and energy on the things that only they can do,” Gabbard said.