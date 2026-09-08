AI Use Contributes to Global Decline in Student Reading Skills, OECD Says

The widespread use of AI tools and social media platforms has contributed to a sharp deterioration in the reading skills of high-school students around the world, according to the OECD, with potential implications for the long-term economic outlook. The decline in student performance is worrying for the long-term economic outlook.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Tuesday said tests taken last year by 760,000 15-year-olds in 91 countries and economies revealed a big drop in scores compared with a decade earlier, reflecting a reduced ability to evaluate information, think critically and bring together multiple pieces of evidence.

Between 2015 and 2025, the average reading score dropped by 28 points for students from OECD members—which are mostly rich countries—and by 16 points elsewhere. A decline of 20 points is roughly equivalent to losing one year of education.

According to the OECD’s director for education and skills, students have become increasingly “hasty” in their engagement with texts, giving fast but often incorrect responses, a development he attributed to digitalization and screen use.

“Students become quicker but less accurate readers,” Andreas Schleicher said. “They are no longer good at reflection and critical thinking. A majority of 15-year-olds, when evidence and common sense collide, they go for common sense.”

As part of the OECD’s Program for International Student Assessment, students were also tested on their abilities in science and math, and also proved less able than their 2015 counterparts, but the deterioration was not as sharp. In science, OECD members saw a seven-point drop in average scores across the decade, while other countries were unchanged. OECD scores in math fell by 22 points, and elsewhere by just eight.

The decline in reading ability is particularly concerning because it is a gateway to learning. Schleicher called it “the mother of all skills.”

“The stronger a student’s reading ability, the easier it becomes to develop knowledge in every subject area,” he said. “According to PISA, the education systems that experienced the biggest drops in reading also tended to see larger falls in maths and science performance.”

One surprising feature of the decline in reading ability since 2018 is that it has been greatest among what the OECD terms “advantaged” students, or those whose parents are high-earners. Those students continue to perform better than their counterparts from poorer homes in the PISA tests, but the gap has narrowed.

“This suggests a new phenomenon, with the biggest factor in the overall drop in scores being advantaged students who are performing below what one would expect given their background,” said Schleicher.

The decline in student performance is a worrying development for the long-term economic outlook, since most economists believe that growth is partly driven by improvements in education levels. There is evidence that a rise in PISA scores helps boost growth.