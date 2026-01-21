Air Force One tech glitch delays Trump's Davos arrival, plane turns back after an hour in air
White House press secretary said the plane decided to return to the US after the crew aboard Air Force One identified “a minor electrical issue”.
US President Donald Trump's arrival at the Davos summit was delayed after Air Force One suffered a "minor electrical issue."
The plane, which took off from Joint Andrews on Tuesday night, was in the air for at least an hour when a tech glitch forced it to turn back to the US.
Also Read | Trump doubles down on Greenland demand as island warns of US takeover | About the conflict
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the plane decided to return to the US after the crew aboard Air Force One identified “a minor electrical issue”.
"After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland," read an official statement issued by the White House on the official Rapid Responses page on X.
After arriving back in the US, Trump boarded another aircraft, an Air Force C-32, which is typically used for the President's domestic trips.
Also Read | 'No Kings' sign in Davos ahead of Trump's World Economic Forum speech sparks backlash; 'they hate...'
The President was reported to be safe and is now en-route to Switzerland. Speaking at the World Economic Forum 2026, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Trump is expected to be three hours late due to the electrical issue.
"I believe President Trump is going to be about three hours late. I haven't seen the updated schedule," Bessent told reporters.
Trump's visit to Davos is set to be a closely watched one due to the president's recent warnings and threats towards Greenland. Trump finds himself at odds with his NATO and western allies as he continues to push for a US takeover of the autonomous island, which is currently part fo the Kingdom of Denmark.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More