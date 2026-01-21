Air Force One tech glitch delays Trump's Davos arrival, plane turns back after an hour in air

US President Donald Trump's arrival at the Davos summit was delayed after Air Force One suffered a "minor electrical issue." Cars were seen rushing to Joint Base Andrews after the Air Force One returned due to a technical glitch (Getty Images via AFP)

The plane, which took off from Joint Andrews on Tuesday night, was in the air for at least an hour when a tech glitch forced it to turn back to the US.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the plane decided to return to the US after the crew aboard Air Force One identified “a minor electrical issue”.

"After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland," read an official statement issued by the White House on the official Rapid Responses page on X.