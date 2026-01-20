Aircraft to arrive in Greenland for 'long-planned' activities: US-Canadian command

It said that the activity, coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark, will operate with the requisite diplomatic clearances.

“Along with aircraft operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, they will support various long-planned NORAD activities, building on the enduring defence cooperation between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark,” NORAD said in a post on X.

North American Aerospace Defence Command on Monday informed that aircraft will soon arrive at Greenland 's Pituffik Space Base, citing “long-planned NORAD” activities. It also said that the activity has been coordinated with Denmark, and Greenland has also been informed.

“NORAD routinely conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defence of North America, through one or all three NORAD regions (Alaska, Canada, and the continental U.S.),” the post read.

The announcement from NORAD, a joint US-Canada military organization for aerospace monitoring and defence, came amid rising tensions over President Donald Trump's demand for US control of the autonomous Danish territory.

Trump has also threatened to increase tariffs on 8 European countires upto 25% until a deal is reached for the United States to purchase Greenland

Earlier, Trump said that he no longer needs to think "purely of peace" after being snubbed for a Nobel prize, adding that the world will not be safe until Washington controls Greenland.

However, Trump did not clarify whether he would use force to take over Greenland after talks with Denmark had failed.

During an interview with NBC News, when asked whether he would use force to seize Greenland, Trump said, “No comment."