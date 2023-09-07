‘Alex the Great’: Therapy bunny travels through the airport in a pram

It's a rabbit…in a pram! Travellers at the San Jose Mineta International Airport were surprised to see ‘Alex the Great,’ a 28lbs therapy bunny, travelling through the airport in a pram. With the tweet being spread, it was later revealed that the rabbit in fact was a local celebrity.

Jemma Wilson, a traveller at the airport, took to Twitter to share a photo of the surprising sight, saying, "I am at the airport and there is a giant rabbit in a stroller, I repeat a giant rabbit in a stroller." The rabbit could also be seen wearing a visor and had fans blowing cool air onto his face as he moved along in the pram.

The Tweet has garnered up to 1.7 million views, with people showering love on the cute animal. With the tweet being spread, it was later revealed that the rabbit in fact was a local celebrity.

Many of Alex's followers answered Jemma's tweet with information while many others were curious about the rabbit, just like Jemma.

'Alex the Great' is a therapy rabbit at the California airport. Part of the largest domestic breed of rabbits called the Flemish Giant, Alex helps comfort travellers at the airport.

Kei Kato, Alex's owner told MailOnline that she and her fiance Josh Row, love that he “puts smiles on people’s faces.”

“This is why we volunteer, you'd be amazed how many people really loved seeing him and even have some people start to cry because they were going through something and petting him makes them feel better,” added Kei.

It was in 2013 that Alex became a part of the airport's ‘Wag Brigade.’ In the program initiated by San Francisco Airport, trained animals are present throughout the airport to make travel easier and lighter for travellers.

Before this, Alex was a regular at the San Francisco Giants baseball games and Golden State Warriors basketball games.

His owners take him along to games where he became a celebrity through time, even getting his very own jersey for the same.

Alex has over 18,000 followers on Instagram, with his bio claiming, he wants to ‘spread joy to everyone.’