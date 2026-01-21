Amid Greenland row, Danish MP blasts at Trump over takeover threats: ‘Mr President, f**k off’

“Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale,” Vistisen (38) said during a speech to the European Union’s legislative body, according to Global News.

Amid US President Donald Trump's push for a takeover of Greenland, a video of a Danish MP's swipe at the proposition has gone viral on social media.

“Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, f–k off,” the Danish MP added. This is the second time Vistisen used the words for the US President, having done the same in January 2025, shortly after Trump came back to power.

Following this, Vistisen was reprimanded by the speaker on the use of profanity. “I am sorry, this is against our rules…we have clear rules about cuss words and language that is inappropriate in this room,” Nicolae Stefanuta, vice-president of the European Parliament, said while calling the language “unacceptable.”

However, Vistisen remained adamant regarding the remarks and took to social media platform X. “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland has been part of Denmark for 800 years, more than double of the time the US has existed. Any true patriot should understand that this is an unacceptable attack on national sovereignty!” Vistisen said in a post.

Trump's quest for Greenland, tariff threats Trump has in recent days reiterated his plans for Greenland, which he had first made public during his first term as a President in 2019. The US President has doubled down on his pursuit of the mineral-rich island, while saying it is crucial for US “national security”.

The US President, who has faced some pushback from his allies over his quest, has also targeted them, threatening tariffs on European nations if they oppose the US takeover of Greenland.

Meanwhile, Greenland's premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen warned people of potential military conflict, even as Trump shared a photo on Truth Social depicting Canada and Greenland coloured in the red, white and blue of the American flag. The image, shared without any caption, showed a map of North America in US colours.