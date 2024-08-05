Amid protests Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh, who will succeed her?

As Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following a crackdown on job quota protests, the army announced that an interim government will be formed soon. Bangladeshi nationals temporarily residing in India distribute sweets among themselves reacting to the resignation of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina following anti -government protests, in Kolkata on August 5, 2024. (Photo by K M ASAD / AFP)

The 76-year-old politician arrived at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh' Ghaziabad on a C-130 transport aircraft, ANI quoted sources as saying. It also reported that the Indian Air Force and other security agencies are providing security and moving her to a safe location.

Hasina is expected to head to London later where she may seek political asylum. Media reports also suggest that her sister Rehana who has UK citizenship is accompanying her.



Here's a list of people who may be Sheikh Hasina's successors

Khaleda Zia: She became the first women Prime Minister of Bangladesh in 1991. Her political career began after the assassination of her husband Ziaur Rahman, who was President of Bangladesh from 1977 to1981 and founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party in 1978. Zia has faced multiple health problems recently and has often traveled overseas for medical care. In 2018, she was imprisoned following a corruption conviction, which she claimed was politically driven. Due to health concerns, she was released from jail in 2020. She also served as Prime Minister from 2001 to 2006.

Shafiqur Rahman: A politician and a physician, Rahman currently serves as the amir (head) of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. He held the position of secretary general for the party from October 2016 to November 2019 and was appointed amir on November 12, 2019. Before becoming acting secretary general, he was the leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami Sylhet city branch. Jamaat-e-Islami along with its student wing and other affiliated groups was recently designated as militant and terrorist during a nationwide crackdown.

GM Quader: Chairman of Jatiya Party, Quader has pledged his party's full support for the students' single demand in Bangladesh. He is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Bangladesh Parliament. He has previously held the positions of minister of commerce and minister of civil aviation and tourism from 2009 to 2014.

Tarique Rahman: A prominent Bangladeshi politician and businessman, Rahman is the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He is is the eldest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and two-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. He began his political career early and gained significant influence within the BNP during his mother's time as prime minister in the early 2000s. Tarique Rahman remains a contentious figure in Bangladeshi politics, often facing allegations of corruption and nepotism.

Sajeeb Wazed: The eldest son of Sheikh Hasina, who has supported his supported her administration from abroad. As a digital adviser, he played a key role in advancing internet services in the country. Though Joy frequently appears in Awami League campaign materials alongside his mother.



