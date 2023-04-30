Andrew Tate sparks controversy with tweet claiming various groups want him to "Disappear"

Controversial social media influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate, known for his misogynistic and controversial statements, has once again sparked controversy with a recent tweet that claims various groups, including the LGBT community, feminists, and big pharma companies, are all trying to make him “disappear.” Andrew Tate claims LGBT, Feminists, and Big Pharma want to silence him. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“LGBT want me to disappear Liberals want me to disappear Big Pharma want me to disappear War Mongers want me to disappear Feminists want me to disappear They have billions of dollars,” the tweet read

Despite these allegations, Tate still sees himself as the “most influential man on the planet” and seems determined to fight back against his perceived enemies and continues to make headlines ever after his release from prison.

“Endless influence. But I am still the most influential man on the planet. Will they succeed? Gather Chi from the final breaths,” the controversial figure claimed.

‘Top G’ is no stranger to making headlines with his controversial statements and behavior. He has been accused of promoting misogyny, homophobia, and violence. Last December, he was arrested in Romania on charges including rape and human trafficking, and he currently remains under house arrest with his trial date still uncertain.

Despite these several legal troubles, Tate has maintained a presence on social media, where he has a significant following. Recently, a Twitter user @NoContextHumans posted a video showing them decorating a room with memorabilia featuring Tate. Tate replied to that tweet with a “G”. This suggests that the internet personality still has supporters who are willing to back him, even in the face of serious accusations.

The scandalous figure’s latest tweet, however, has attracted criticism from many. Some have pointed out that it is not clear what he means by “disappear” and have accused him of promoting conspiracy theories. Others have highlighted the harm that his previous comments and actions may have caused.

It is worth noting that the groups that Tate has singled out in his tweet are often the target of online abuse and discrimination. The LGBT community, for example, has long been the subject of hate speech and violent attacks. Feminists and liberals have also faced similar challenges, with many facing harassment and threats for their beliefs.

Overall, Tate's tweet is yet another example of the divisive and polarizing rhetoric that has become all too common on social media. While it is unclear what he hopes to achieve with his comments, it is clear that they have caused further harm and have contributed to an already toxic online environment.