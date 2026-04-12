‘Angels of Minab': Children's sketches from destroyed Iran school displayed at embassy in Delhi

Iran which has said that the attack had killed more than 150 teachers and students, has alleged that the strike was carried out by the United States. Washington has distanced itself from the attack.

The school, in the Iranian city of Minab, was attacked on February 28, the first day of the war, and remains one of the most devastating sights of the ongoing aggression since.

Drawings made by children at a school which was destroyed amid US-Israeli strikes in Iran were pulled out of the rubble, and have now been put up for an exhibition at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi.

Visuals from the exhibition were shared by the Iranian embassy. “These are drawings that have been brought out from beneath the rubble of a school in Minab,” its said in a post on X.

The embassy stated that the pages of drawings had been recovered by Red Crescent rescue teams.

“Pages that were recovered through the efforts of Red Crescent rescue teams, and have been restored only to the extent that they can be seen. The world depicted in them is still simple, bright, and trustworthy. But the world outside did not remain so,” it said.

The embassy further asserted that children should never become victims in a war, adding that “yet in every war, many worlds collapse with their extinguishing.”

Ghalibaf's Minab strike reminder for US This came a day after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as part of the delegation travelling to Islamabad for peace talks with the US, sent an important message regarding the attack on the Minab girls' school.

Ghalibaf shared a photo inside the flight he was travelling in, wherein he is seen standing against empty seats in the plane, each bearing images of schoolchildren killed in the strike. Ghalibaf referred to these children as his ‘companions’. Meanwhile, the US-Iran peace talks have hit a wall for now, ending on Sunday with no conclusion.

US Vice President J D Vance, who is leading the negotiations, did not elaborate on the details of the talks, but said that the core issue remained around Iran's nuclear programme. Vance said it was a “red line” for the Trump administration, adding that Iran had been told to end uranium enrichment.

Ghalibaf, on the other hand, blamed the US for the collapse in talks, saying “the other side was unable to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations.”