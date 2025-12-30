Another Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh's Mymensingh days after Dipu Chandra Das' lynching: Report

A 40-year-old man named Bajendra Biswas was shot dead by a colleague in Bhaluka upazila of Bangladesh's Mymensingh, reported news agency ANI. Monindra Nath, acting secretary general of Bangladesh Hindu Buddah Christian Unity Council, confirmed the killing.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)

The accused, identified as Noman Mia has been arrested, the report added citing RTV Online.

Monindra Nath, acting secretary general of Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Unity Council, confirmed the killing to ANI and said, “Yes, the incident is confirmed”.

Both the victim and the accused were Ansar members, according to the news agency.

The incident reportedly happened on Monday, December 29, at around 6.30 pm at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in the Mehrabari area of the upazila, ANI quoted RTV Online as saying.

"The deceased Ansar member Bajendra Biswas was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur village under Sylhet Sadar upazila. The accused, Noman Mia, is the son of Lutfar Rahman of Baluturi Bazar area under Taherpur Police Station in Sunamganj district," ANI cited the RTV Online report as saying.

Detailing how the incident unfolded, the news agency cited the local report as saying, "Confirming the matter, APC Md Azahar Ali, an Ansar member on duty with the Labib Group and an eyewitness to the incident, said that at the time of the incident, Noman Mia and Bajendra Das were sitting together in his room. Suddenly, Noman Mia pressed the shotgun against Bajendra Das's thigh and said, "Shall I shoot?" and then fired. After that, Noman fled the scene. He also stated that he did not see any argument or dispute between them prior to the incident.

HT.com could not access the said RTV Online report.

This fresh reported incident comes days after a Hindu man in his late 20s, Dipu Chandra Das, was killed by an angry mob in Bangladesh's Mymensingh, sending alarm bells across country borders over the safety of minorities in the country.

The death of Dipu Chandra Das sparked protests in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Agartala, and was also acknowledged and condemned by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh.

Several Hindu organisations also staged demonstrations near Bangladeshi missions and called for steps to ensure the safety of minorities in the neighbouring country over the past week.