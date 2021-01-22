Anthony Fauci says coronavirus infections might be plateauing
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said on Thursday that based on recent seven-day averages, coronavirus infections may be about to hit a plateau in the United States.
At a White House news briefing, Fauci also said the coronavirus vaccine can be modified to take account of new mutations of the virus and that while the South Africa variant is concerning, it does not appear to be in the United States.
