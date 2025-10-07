Argentina President holds rock concert to promote new book | Video

Argentinian President Javier Milei held a rock concert on Monday to celebrate and promote his new book, ‘The Making of the Miracle: The Argentine Case’. Milei hopes the book will give him the necessary boost ahead of the October 26 national midterms. Argentina's President Javier Milei sings during the launch of his new book, "The Making of the Miracle," at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on October 6, 2025. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)(AFP)

Visuals showing Milei dressed in black leather from his concert have now gone viral on social media.

Notably, Milei’s book is a 573-page tome that includes most of his speeches from the past year, and it comes out as he goes through the bumpiest stretch of his nearly two-year-old presidency. Both Milei and his party are hoping to increase their seat tally in the upcoming national midterms.

Last month, he had to seek financial help from the US as Argentina continues to wait for a bailout to stop the fall of the Argentine peso. The currency’s decline began after doubts arose about his reform plans following a major election loss in the Buenos Aires polls.

Last week, Congress overturned his vetoes on increased funding for public universities and emergency care for children, putting his strict zero-deficit target at risk. Then, on Sunday, one of his key candidates for the midterm elections withdrew from the race after being linked to suspected drug traffickers.

With the rock concert, the Argentinian President is hoping to revive the rock star energy that defined his rise during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Draped in Argentina’s blue and white flag, Milei sang around a dozen rock songs by Argentine musicians in his gravelly voice and introduced his band, “Banda Presidencial.”

He also condemned a recent antisemitic attack on a woman and her son in Buenos Aires. “We are not going to allow this xenophobia that the left is trying to install,” said Milei.

He then performed the Jewish folk song “Hava Nagila” and asked the audience in the 15,000-seat arena to join in, though the response was muted.

The audience, however, stood and applauded when a large screen showed images of US President Donald Trump and the murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

With inputs from agencies